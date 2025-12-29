Caleb Williams Leads Bears in Key Showdown Against 49ers

Chicago, IL — The Chicago Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, December 28, aiming for a critical victory in their playoff push. With both teams holding an 11-4 record, this Week 17 matchup is crucial for playoff implications.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is looking to improve upon his previous performance against the 49ers, where he recorded 134 passing yards with two touchdowns but lost 38-14 in 2024. This season, under new head coach Ben Johnson, Williams has emerged as a strong contender, currently ranking 11th in the league with 3,400 passing yards and seventh in 20+ yard completions.

The Bears can secure their first NFC North title since 2018 with another win this Sunday. Johnson’s coaching has revitalized the team, with players responding positively to his strategies. Williams has displayed an impressive capability for explosive plays, a crucial element as the Bears seek to take down a formidable opponent in the 49ers.

This matchup carries significant weight as both teams aim for their respective division titles and potentially the top seed in the NFC. As the pressure mounts, Williams has only 439 yards to go to break the Bears’ single-season passing record set by Erik Kramer in 1995.

The Bears will rely on their star quarterback to lead them through this tense contest, and a positive outcome could set the tone for the playoff season ahead.