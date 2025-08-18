Caleb Williams Shines as Bears Practice Intensifies in Lake Forest

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Caleb Williams showcased his skills during a critical two-minute drill at Wednesday’s practice for the Chicago Bears. The quarterback connected with receiver Olamide Zaccheaus multiple times, showcasing strong chemistry and execution as the team prepared for the upcoming season.

During the drill, Williams targeted Zaccheaus, who gained 8 yards to set the stage for a critical third down conversion. With poise, Williams hit Zaccheaus again, allowing the receiver to push the play deep into the red zone.

After a failed pass attempt, Williams again found Zaccheaus for another significant gain, setting up a last-second field goal opportunity. Zaccheaus had a standout performance, making four catches on one drive while also preventing a possible interception from safety Jonathan Owens.

Despite fluctuations in his involvement, the 28-year-old Zaccheaus has made a notable impact throughout training camp. He has proven to be a reliable target, so much so that rookie Luther Burden III has struggled to secure a spot on the first team.

“The biggest thing is just reps,” Zaccheaus said. “Just getting the reps and then just having the talks about how he’s seeing things and how I kind of see things as well.” He emphasized the importance of understanding offensive concepts and adapting to different positions on the field.

Zaccheaus, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason, remains focused on his performance without getting complacent. “I just go out and focus on my routine and just play ball. That’s all. And really do my best,” he said.

The Bears have faced some injury challenges this camp, with defensive back Jaylon Johnson week-to-week and expected to return before the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Johnson is progressing well with his recovery.

Several players returned to practice, including cornerback Nick McCloud, while others like running back Roschon Johnson and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga are still sidelined. The Bears adjusted their left tackle rotation, featuring Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet taking turns with the first and second units.

Receiver Rome Odunze also had an impressive practice session, making two crucial red-zone catches, including a touchdown that capped off the team’s offensive efforts. On defense, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter Sr. and Andrew Billings stood out, particularly in run defense.

The Bears ran a live tackling drill early in practice, allowing both the offensive and defensive units to sharpen their skills. Overall, the team’s first-team offense exhibited bright moments, despite some setbacks from early penalties and miscommunication during plays.