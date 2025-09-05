Caleb Williams Struggles in First Season with Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. — Caleb Williams, the highly touted rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears, faced significant challenges during his first season in the NFL last year. Despite the hype surrounding him as the No. 1 overall pick, Williams struggled to adapt to professional football.

During a pivotal game on Dec. 26 against the Seattle Seahawks, a moment summed up the Bears’ season. Interim head coach Thomas Brown attempted to speak with Williams, who simply turned away, leading to Brown’s frustrated outburst over the headset: “Get your ass back here right now! Don’t fucking walk away when I’m talking to you!” The Bears lost the game 6-3, marking another disappointing result in a season that ended with a 5-12 record.

Last season, expectations were high for Williams, who dazzled in college with his athleticism and improvisation. Fans bought jerseys, and ticket sales soared as the franchise looked to turn the corner. However, once training camps began, it became evident that Williams struggled with basic responsibilities. The team altered its snap counts to accommodate him, which left veterans bewildered.

“Are you shitting me?” one receiver reportedly asked a coach in disbelief over the changes. Williams’s play-calling often left teammates confused, resulting in glaring on-field mistakes.

Despite the lack of progress, the Bears made Williams a team captain. As games unfolded, chaos ensued, with Williams often disassociated from his responsibilities on the field and in meetings.

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the narrative has shifted. Many believe the Bears are poised for a turnaround thanks to the new offensive structure under head coach Ben Johnson and upgraded player personnel. However, sources familiar with the situation indicate that Williams’s persistent issues remain a concern.

In a three-part series, Go Long has uncovered various perspectives from within Halas Hall, revealing that Williams may have been a more significant source of turmoil than initially perceived. The Bears, who hold a crucial position in a quarterback-rich NFL Draft, are now in a tricky position as they attempt to maximize their investments.