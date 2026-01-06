Sports
Caleb Woodson Set to Visit Alabama After Entering Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Virginia – Caleb Woodson, a linebacker for Virginia Tech, is expected to visit the University of Alabama this week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. According to a source familiar with the situation, Woodson’s visit is scheduled for January 4.
Woodson, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound player from Haymarket, Virginia, has spent the past three seasons with the Hokies, appearing in 35 games and starting 17. He tallied 151 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception during his time at Virginia Tech.
In the 2025 season, he was second on the team in tackles with 58, despite battling injuries that limited his playing time. With Alabama’s linebacker position in need of experienced players, Woodson’s visit comes at a critical time for the Crimson Tide, as they look to fill the gaps left by starters who have exhausted their eligibility.
The NCAA transfer portal opened on January 2 and will remain available until January 16, giving players a limited window to explore opportunities at other schools. Alabama has already made one addition via the portal and has seen several players, including Jaylen Mbakwe and Richard Young, enter the transfer market this offseason.
Woodson’s decision to enter the portal follows the hiring of new Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin, which has prompted several changes on the team. Although Woodson’s departure is not confirmed as mutual, it appears he is seeking a chance to advance his prospects for the next NFL draft.
As Virginia Tech reshapes its roster, the Hokies are waiting for confirmation regarding the return of promising freshman Noah Chambers. Woodson aims to make the most of his upcoming visit to Alabama as he explores his future in college football.
