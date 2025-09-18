Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – The VIP Adult Book Store and Arcade has been red-tagged by law enforcement following the discovery of drugs and safety violations. The Calexico Police Department (CPD) reported that the closure occurred last week after numerous complaints regarding drug use at the location, particularly in the parking area.

Officers conducted an inspection of the establishment in collaboration with the Calexico Code Enforcement Division. CPD Detective Jose Cuellar stated, “While we were doing the inspection, we located several subjects hanging out upstairs. We also located several methamphetamine pipes and approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged for sale.”

Further inspections revealed multiple construction violations that posed safety risks for the building. Currently, no arrests have been made, as this case remains under investigation. The store will remain closed until code enforcement deems it safe for reopening.