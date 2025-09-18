News
Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – The VIP Adult Book Store and Arcade has been red-tagged by law enforcement following the discovery of drugs and safety violations. The Calexico Police Department (CPD) reported that the closure occurred last week after numerous complaints regarding drug use at the location, particularly in the parking area.
Officers conducted an inspection of the establishment in collaboration with the Calexico Code Enforcement Division. CPD Detective Jose Cuellar stated, “While we were doing the inspection, we located several subjects hanging out upstairs. We also located several methamphetamine pipes and approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged for sale.”
Further inspections revealed multiple construction violations that posed safety risks for the building. Currently, no arrests have been made, as this case remains under investigation. The store will remain closed until code enforcement deems it safe for reopening.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo