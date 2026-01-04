Sports
Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (18-18-4) are set to host the Nashville Predators (18-18-4) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 3, 2026. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Both teams are currently tied in the Western Conference standings, each holding 40 points. The Flames rank 11th, while the Predators sit at 12th, making this matchup crucial as they aim to climb the standings.
Several players will be absent for the Flames due to injury. Jake Bean, Martin Pospisil, and Samuel Honzek will not be playing, all listed as out for undisclosed or upper-body injuries. Additionally, Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body issue.
The Predators also face their own challenges with injuries. Ozzy Wiesblatt is out with an upper-body injury while other player statuses remain uncertain heading into the game.
This watch guide was created using technology provided by Data Skrive. For betting odds, ticket information, and streaming links, fans can refer to partners of The Athletic, which maintains editorial independence in its reporting.
As the teams gear up for this important clash, both will seek to gain momentum in a tightly contested division.
