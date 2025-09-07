Cali Divided as América Hosts Rival Deportivo in Key Clash

Cali, Colombia — The city is set to split for one of its most anticipated matches this weekend, as América de Cali faces off against Deportivo Cali in the Clásico Vallecaucano during Jornada 10 of Liga Dimayor.

This clash arrives amid tumultuous times for both teams. América de Cali is struggling at the bottom of the league table after a 1-0 defeat to Alianza FC, leading to the dismissal of coach Gabriel Raimondi. The team now must fight not only for points but for pride.

Across the city, Deportivo Cali is not faring much better. They come off a disappointing 3-1 home loss to Independiente Medellín, compounded by serious financial issues and multiple months of unpaid salaries, which have impacted team morale.

The match will take place at Estadio Pascual Guerrero, where fans can expect an intense showdown. For viewers in Colombia, the game will be broadcast live on Win Sports+ and available for streaming on Win Sports Online. In the United States, fans can follow the action via Nuestra Tele and streaming platforms like Fubo and Fanatiz.

Both teams will feature familiar lineups: América de Cali will have Jorge Soto in goal, supported by a defense including Yerson Candelo and Andrés Mosquera, while Deportivo Cali fields Alejandro Rodríguez and features a key absence due to suspension in Fabián Castillo.

This classic rivalry has left both teams in uncertainty, as neither arrives with convincing credentials this season. América, despite being in last place, has the advantage of home support, while Deportivo aims to overcome deeper issues.

As the match approaches, the excitement builds in the air. Whether the fear of failure will overshadow the desire to win remains to be seen. The outcome could hinge on which team shows more tenacity and determination on the day.