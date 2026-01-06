Politics
California Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dies at 65
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa, a Republican from California, died unexpectedly at the age of 65, GOP leadership announced on Tuesday. LaMalfa, who served in the House of Representatives since 2013, was known for his advocacy for rural healthcare and agricultural issues.
LaMalfa’s sudden passing comes just days after the resignation of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, further narrowing the Republican majority in the House to 218-213. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota expressed his condolences, saying, “Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America.”
Before joining Congress, LaMalfa was a member of the California State Assembly and Senate. He served on several committees, including Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Transportation. His contributions to the House included advocating for $233 million in healthcare funding aimed at improving access for rural populations.
“Congressman Doug LaMalfa continues to show that he is laser-focused on what matters to California families,” said NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez. “Delivering quality, accessible healthcare is a critical win for California, and voters won’t forget it.”
The cause of LaMalfa’s death has not yet been disclosed. Representative Greg Murphy from North Carolina expressed his shock and sorrow, stating, “I am deeply stunned and incredibly saddened by the news of my friend Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s passing.”
LaMalfa’s death may have major implications for Republican strategies in upcoming legislation, as every vote counts in the tightly held House majority.
