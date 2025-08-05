California Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot on Their Patio

SACRAMENTO, California (WKRC) – Nicholas Gercis and his wife, long-time players of the California Lottery, hit the jackpot, winning $1 million from a 50X The Cash Scratchers ticket.

The couple, who have played the lottery every week for 20 years, made the discovery while relaxing on their patio. “We buy Scratchers every week, and we started buying these fifty times ones, and it was doing okay for us,” Gercis said.

After previously winning smaller amounts, like $100, the couple was astonished by their latest win. “It was just, like, you know, just what the heck?!” Gercis exclaimed, still in disbelief.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Eastvale, California. The Gercis family plans to use their newfound wealth to pay off their house, donate to their church, and invest for their financial security.