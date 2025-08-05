News
California Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot on Their Patio
SACRAMENTO, California (WKRC) – Nicholas Gercis and his wife, long-time players of the California Lottery, hit the jackpot, winning $1 million from a 50X The Cash Scratchers ticket.
The couple, who have played the lottery every week for 20 years, made the discovery while relaxing on their patio. “We buy Scratchers every week, and we started buying these fifty times ones, and it was doing okay for us,” Gercis said.
After previously winning smaller amounts, like $100, the couple was astonished by their latest win. “It was just, like, you know, just what the heck?!” Gercis exclaimed, still in disbelief.
The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Eastvale, California. The Gercis family plans to use their newfound wealth to pay off their house, donate to their church, and invest for their financial security.
Recent Posts
- Celebrity Constellation Stranded for Hours by Power Outage in Mediterranean
- California Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot on Their Patio
- US and EU Reach Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions
- Ex-Staffer Demands Kanye West Pay $99,720 in Lawsuit Fees
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Now Available at Discounted Price
- Halle Berry Revives Iconic Bond Girl Scene During Summer Getaway
- Trump Press Secretary Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize Controversy
- Baltimore Unveils New Affordable Housing Complex for Vulnerable Citizens
- Ghana Launches HPV Vaccine to Combat Cervical Cancer
- Adam Scott and Rider Strong Reconcile Over 30-Year-Old On-Set Incident
- Halsey Prepares for Debut in ‘Americana’ While Dealing with Pregnancy
- Swire Properties Reports Stable Occupancy and Development Advances
- Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Top Music Poll with ‘Is It a Crime’
- Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Film ‘Shelby Oaks’ Set for October Release
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs Future With Milwaukee Bucks as Season Approaches
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers for August 4
- Shaboozey to Headline Free Concert at Civic Center in September
- Interest Resumes for Student Loan Borrowers in SAVE Program
- Mortgage Rates Drop, Boosting Homebuyers’ Purchasing Power
- Marvel’s Untitled Special Brings Back The Punisher for New Adventure