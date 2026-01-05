California Extends CDL Cancellation Deadline Amid Legal Challenges

OAKLAND, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (CA-DMV) announced today it will delay the cancellation of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) for roughly 20,000 drivers until March 6, 2026. The move comes after legal action by advocacy groups to protect the affected drivers.

The CA-DMV’s decision gives these drivers more time to resolve issues with their licenses. Notices sent in November and December warned that the licenses would be canceled early in 2026. Drivers who received these notices can continue to operate commercially during this period, and officials strongly discourage any actions to downgrade or surrender their licenses.

This extension follows a lawsuit filed last week by the Asian Law Caucus, Sikh Coalition, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP on behalf of five impacted drivers and the Jakara Movement. “This is an important step towards alleviating the immediate threat that these drivers are facing to their lives and livelihoods,” said Munmeeth Kaur, Legal Director of the Sikh Coalition.

Katherine Zhao, a senior staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus, praised the DMV for responding to the concerns of the drivers. “I am glad to know that our client can greet the students on her school bus after winter break and continue to provide for her family,” Zhao stated. The organizations involved are committed to working with California officials to find a permanent solution.

For more information about this legal action or assistance, representatives are available through the media contacts listed. The Asian Law Caucus has worked since 1972 to address the legal and civil rights needs of low-income, immigrant Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.