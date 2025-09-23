California Faces Severe Water Crisis Amid Record Drying

Los Angeles, California — A new study reveals that the planet is drying at an unprecedented pace, posing a critical threat to humanity. Researchers concluded that “continental drying is having profound global impacts” that seriously affect water availability across the globe.

With the changing climate, summer temperatures are lingering longer in most major U.S. cities. A report by Climate Central shows that in 92% of the 246 cities analyzed, summer heat extends into fall by an average of 10 days. Cities across California are among those experiencing delayed cool-downs.

Meanwhile, lead-sheathed telecommunications cables in Lake Tahoe were recently removed. The project, managed by AT&T, has culminated a series of efforts involving multiple agencies, and local groups. Evan Dreyer from AT&T described the completion as a “win for Lake Tahoe” in an email to supporters.

At UC Davis, an Advanced Studies Institute focused on freshwater management convened top graduate students from across the U.S. This summer program engaged participants in studying key water management practices in California and abroad, highlighting the importance of sustainable water systems.

In a different push for water health, a community event in Gualala aims to revive the river habitat crucial for coho salmon. Scheduled for October 11, the event will feature discussions on enhancing fish habitats, as the river faces significant ecological challenges due to past industrial activities.

A low-pressure system is also expected to bring rainfall to California’s Central Coast, providing some relief to the ongoing drought conditions. According to meteorologist Matt Mehle from the National Weather Service, regions such as Monterey and San Luis Obispo County will see precipitation early this week.

However, as reservoirs continue to decline, heightened concerns remain. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are currently only 31% full, indicating potential cutbacks for states like Arizona and Nevada.

On a broader scale, federal, state, and local leaders recently signed a contract to convert irrigation water for domestic use in Utah County, an effort anticipated to support the growing population’s water needs.

Overall, challenges loom for water management across the West, prompting various stakeholders to seek innovative solutions as drought effects become increasingly severe.