California State Fair 2025 Begins with New Attractions and Extended Hours

Sacramento, California — The California State Fair kicked off its 171st year on July 11, running through July 27. This year’s theme is “Times Like These,” which offers a nostalgic view of family fun at the fair. Organizers have announced new hours with gates opening at 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, a shift aimed at accommodating crowds that consistently arrive after that time.

“Attendance statistics show more people show up after 4 p.m. year after year, and the new hours will be more cost-effective for the State Fair,” said Alex Alcantar, a spokesperson for Cal Expo. Friday through Sunday hours remain unchanged, with gates opening at 10 a.m. The fair will close at 10 p.m., but early closure at 8 p.m. is scheduled for the last day, July 27.

Fairgoers can expect a variety of entertainment, including new carnival rides and food vendors offering unique culinary delights. Among the highlights are the “CaLOWfornia Love” exhibit celebrating lowrider culture and the “POPnology” exhibit that explores the intersection of science fiction and technology.

Concerts will take place nightly on the Sky River Casino stage, featuring acts like Ludacris on July 11 and En Vogue on July 27. Fans can reserve seats or opt for the free seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fireworks shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m.

Ticket prices have been set at $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12, and $12 for seniors 62 and older. A digital season pass costs $39.99, while a blue ribbon pass, which includes unlimited monorail rides, is available for $49.99.

Parking costs $17 for online purchases or $15 when bought in person. Additionally, guests can enjoy discounted admission rates on specific days, such as $2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays or $10 for seniors on Fridays.

The fair also implements a clear bag policy to enhance safety, allowing only specific bags while restricting others. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 or older, ensuring a family-friendly environment.