California Firefighters Collaborate with Skyryse on Advanced Aerial Systems

SACRAMENTO, California — In January 2023, California faced devastating wildfires that burned over 57,000 acres, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and resulted in at least 30 deaths. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is now turning to innovative technology to enhance its aerial firefighting operations.

Cal Fire is partnering with aviation software provider Skyryse to develop SkyOS—an advanced flight operating system aimed at modernizing aerial firefighting capabilities. This multiyear project involves retrofitting a variety of aircraft within Cal Fire’s current fleet, which includes over 60 aircraft types, ranging from Grumman S-2Ts to C-130 Hercules planes.

According to Warren Curry, Skyryse’s vice president of sales, SkyOS allows for limitless configurations and can significantly improve safety and operational efficiency. “Once an aircraft is powered by SkyOS…the configurations are limitless,” Curry stated. He emphasized that the technology can help alleviate pressures from a worldwide shortage of firefighting pilots.

SkyOS is designed to enable optionally piloted operations, meaning a pilot can control the aircraft from the ground if needed. This feature allows pilots in the cockpit to focus on critical firefighting tasks. “Being optionally piloted allows the pilot to focus on the mission while maintaining maximum situational awareness,” Curry noted.

Skyryse is also working on integrating SkyOS with helicopters like the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. This technology could transform the firefighting environment, enabling safer and more effective operations. The use of automated systems for taking off, hovering, and landing could lower accident rates significantly.

Max Trescott, a contributor for FLYING Magazine, observed the technology during a visit to Skyryse’s facilities. He described SkyOS’s user-friendly interface, which replaces traditional mechanical controls with simplified, digital options, making flying less complicated.

The system has shown promise, with preliminary testing indicating that it could prevent about 30 percent of fatal helicopter accidents. Skyryse has ambitious goals, aiming to enhance aviation safety for both novice and experienced pilots alike.

As the integration process progresses, Skyryse looks to implement SkyOS on various aircraft, including new models like Airbus’ H-125. Shipping is scheduled to begin in 2027, with ongoing discussions about expanding its use across other aviation sectors, including military applications.