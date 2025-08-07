California’s Gifford Fire Expands, New Evacuations Ordered

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — New evacuations have been ordered as California’s Gifford Fire continues to grow, nearing 100,000 acres burned. As of Thursday morning, the fire is reported at 98,396 acres with only 15% containment, according to fire officials.

The massive fire broke out on August 1 along Highway 166, east of Santa Maria, and is primarily affecting rural areas in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Nearly 3,000 firefighting personnel are currently battling the blaze, which has seen rapid spread due to strong winds.

On Thursday morning, authorities released multiple new evacuation orders and warnings as 30 mph winds helped push the fire further west toward the Arroyo Grande area. Residents were urged to evacuate immediately, with full information provided on the Cal Fire website.

As the heatwave continues, forecasted temperatures could reach up to 104 degrees, with humidity levels dropping to single digits. Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, warned about unpredictable fire behavior. “What that does is create a plume-dominated environment,” he said. “The plume can grow vertically and act somewhat erratically because of that.”

Smoke from the Gifford Fire is expected to affect several parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles County, with the heaviest smoke expected in eastern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

This fire is close to the location of the earlier Madre Fire, which burned over 80,000 acres and was declared contained on July 26. The Gifford Fire is now California’s largest wildfire of the year, having eclipsed previous fires earlier this summer.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the Gifford Fire, which poses an immediate threat to life and property for local residents. Evacuation orders have been issued for urban and some rural communities, emphasizing the urgency for those who need additional time to leave. For ongoing updates and details on evacuation areas, residents are advised to keep checking local announcements.