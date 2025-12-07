California International Marathon Set for Sunday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of runners will participate in the California International Marathon this Sunday, December 7, starting at 7 a.m. in Folsom and finishing at the California State Capitol. Organized by the Sacramento Running Association (SRA), the event will feature around 10,000 competitors, plus an additional 1,000 in relay teams.

Officials warn that the marathon will significantly impact local roads and public transit. According to the SRA, several road closures will begin as early as 2 a.m. on race day, with some roads remaining closed until mid-afternoon. Specific closures include Fair Oaks Boulevard and various major intersections along the 26.2-mile course.

California Highway Patrol will oversee traffic control, allowing roads to reopen after the last runners pass, estimated at around 1:30 p.m. The closures will affect major routes from Folsom to downtown Sacramento, creating potential delays for residents and commuters.

To help navigate the closures, organizers recommend using mapping apps like Waze or Google Maps for real-time updates. Additionally, light rail services will run modified routes, with shuttles operating between major stations during the event hours.

The California International Marathon is one of the largest marathons in the United States and is known for its course that qualifies runners for the Boston Marathon.