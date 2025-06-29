News
California’s Lake Fire Grows Rapidly, Urgent Evacuations Issued
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire known as the Lake Fire erupted Saturday afternoon, June 28, 2025, around 3:50 p.m., near the Silverwood Lake area, prompting urgent evacuations and an extensive response from multiple fire agencies.
According to CAL FIRE, the fire initially burned approximately 5 acres but quickly expanded to 150 acres, with the potential to reach 1,000 acres. Evacuations are being requested from Interstate 15 to Highway 173 and south of Highway 138 as the fire threatens nearby structures.
“Structures are threatened, law enforcement is issuing evacuations currently,” CAL FIRE BDU stated. Additionally, Air Attack reported that the fire had grown to about 40 acres with a rapid rate of spread. Fire personnel now seek air and ground resources, including air tankers and water-dropping helicopters.
Weather conditions are contributing to the fire’s rapid growth, with gusty southern winds pushing it through dry fuels. Evacuation orders remain in effect for areas south of Highway 138, and evacuation warnings are in place for zones north of Highway 138.
Governor Gavin Newsom’s office urged the public to follow evacuation orders for the safety of both residents and emergency personnel. Eyewitness accounts depict harrowing scenes of evacuation, with incoming smoke visible from across the Victor Valley region.
As of Saturday night, the Lake Fire had burned approximately 478 acres with zero percent containment. Incident Command is being managed jointly by CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Fire crews are working diligently to build containment lines overnight.
This remains an active and developing incident. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.
