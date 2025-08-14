News
California Lottery Draw Results for August 13, 2025
DESERT SUN, California — The California Lottery has released its results for various draw games on August 13, 2025. Players can check to see if they have won big prizes as the lottery offers various games with rewards ranging from $1,000 to millions.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are 04-11-40-44-50, with the Powerball being 04 and a Power Play multiplier of 3. Midday drawings revealed numbers 1-9-4 and evening numbers were 4-5-1.
In addition, the results for the winning tickets in Solid Gold, Gold Rush, and Winning Spirit races were reported, with race time clocked at 1:43.10.
For the Mega Millions, the winning numbers include 14-18-24-32-33 and a Mega Ball of 11.
The lottery encourages players to feel lucky as winning numbers are regularly updated. Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online in numerous U.S. states and territories using the Jackpocket app.
This app allows users to choose their games, order tickets, and collect winnings easily right from their smartphones or computers. Jackpocket is a digital lottery courier and operates in various states across the U.S.
According to the lottery officials, players should call 1-800-GAMBLER for gambling problems and be reminded of the age restrictions for ticket purchases. This information helps ensure that everyone participates responsibly.
Recent Posts
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities