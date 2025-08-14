California Lottery Draw Results for August 13, 2025

DESERT SUN, California — The California Lottery has released its results for various draw games on August 13, 2025. Players can check to see if they have won big prizes as the lottery offers various games with rewards ranging from $1,000 to millions.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are 04-11-40-44-50, with the Powerball being 04 and a Power Play multiplier of 3. Midday drawings revealed numbers 1-9-4 and evening numbers were 4-5-1.

In addition, the results for the winning tickets in Solid Gold, Gold Rush, and Winning Spirit races were reported, with race time clocked at 1:43.10.

For the Mega Millions, the winning numbers include 14-18-24-32-33 and a Mega Ball of 11.

The lottery encourages players to feel lucky as winning numbers are regularly updated. Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online in numerous U.S. states and territories using the Jackpocket app.

This app allows users to choose their games, order tickets, and collect winnings easily right from their smartphones or computers. Jackpocket is a digital lottery courier and operates in various states across the U.S.

According to the lottery officials, players should call 1-800-GAMBLER for gambling problems and be reminded of the age restrictions for ticket purchases. This information helps ensure that everyone participates responsibly.