News
California Lottery Results for August 13, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA – The California Lottery announced the results for various draw games on August 13, 2025, giving hopeful players a chance to check their numbers. The winning numbers for the Powerball were 04-11-40-44-50, with the Power Play number being 3.
Midday draws revealed the numbers 1-9-4, while the evening numbers were 4-5-1. In the races, the first-place winner in the Solid Gold was 10, followed by Gold Rush in second place and Winning Spirit in third, with a race time of 1:43.10.
Additionally, players can also check results for Mega Millions, with winning numbers reported as 14-18-24-32-33 and Mega Ball at 11. Tickets for these games can be purchased in person at convenience stores and gas stations or ordered online through various platforms.
Jackpocket, an official digital lottery courier, allows players to choose games and numbers digitally and manage their tickets through their phones or computers, available in multiple U.S. states.
Gannett, the parent company of USA TODAY Network, mentions that it may earn revenue through audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Players should be aware of eligibility restrictions and age requirements that vary by state. Gambling problems can be addressed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
