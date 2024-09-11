California Marks Patriot Day on September 11, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis today issued a proclamation declaring September 11, 2024, as Patriot Day.

On this 11th day of September, we mark 23 years since our nation came under devastating attack by terrorists seeking to destroy our spirit and cherished values. On Patriot Day, we honor the precious lives lost in this tragedy, and the heroism of all the courageous first responders and civilians who rushed into harm’s way to help others.

Today we also pay tribute to the selfless individuals who answered the call to defend their fellow Americans, unified in grief and an unshakeable resolve to protect our freedoms and way of life. In the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, 776 Californians were among the more than 7,000 Americans who died defending our democracy.

With state flags at half-staff on this day of remembrance, let us honor the memory of those we have lost and recognize all the survivors and heroes whose strength and perseverance reflect the very best of our nation.

NOW THEREFORE I, ELENI KOUNALAKIS, Acting Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2024, as Patriot Day. IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 10th day of September 2024.

ELENI KOUNALAKIS Acting Governor of California

ATTEST: SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D. Secretary of State