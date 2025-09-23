Sports
California NFL Parlay Offers High Betting Returns This Weekend
Los Angeles, California – On September 24, the Los Angeles Chargers will face the New York Giants in a pivotal NFL matchup at 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers, who hold a 3-0 record, recently triumphed over the Denver Broncos with a score of 23-20. Meanwhile, the Giants, still searching for their first win, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 22-9 last week.
As the teams prepare to clash, the Chargers enter the game as 6.5-point favorites. The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) will also be in action, visiting the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. In another matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) are set to play against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (3-0) at the same time.
A recent parlay from FanDuel Sportsbook combines these matchups, suggesting a payout of over 6-1. The SportsLine model, which runs simulations of each NFL game 10,000 times, shows profitability exceeding $7,000 for $100 bettors since its inception.
In terms of team performance, the Chargers are ranked sixth in total offense, averaging 362.3 yards per game, and second in passing offense with 270 yards. However, their opponents, the Giants, struggle defensively, placing 31st in team defense with averages of 405.3 total yards allowed per game. Los Angeles has a 2-0-1 record against the spread (ATS) this season, while the Giants sit at 1-2.
The 49ers have faced injury challenges, including the loss of star defensive end Nick Bosa due to a torn ACL. Despite this, San Francisco remains a strong team, having covered the spread 2-1 this year. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have a dismal 1-8 road record from the previous season.
On the offensive front, the Colts rank second in total offense, averaging 418.7 yards and scoring an impressive 34.3 points per game. Quarterback Daniel Jones currently stands third in passing yards with 816 total and has thrown for six touchdowns this season. With key factors at play, fans and bettors alike are eager to see how this week unfolds in the NFL.
