California Senator Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former Staffer

14 hours ago

California Senator Harassment Lawsuit

Marie Alvarado-Gil, a California state senator, is facing allegations from her former chief of staff, Chad Condit, who claims that she coerced him into a sexual relationship in exchange for maintaining his job.

The lawsuit, filed in Sacramento Superior Court, details Condit’s assertion that he was pressured to engage in sexual favors for Alvarado-Gil while traveling for work. He alleges that this quid pro quo relationship caused him serious physical injuries, including three herniated discs and a collapsed hip.

Condit states in his complaint that Alvarado-Gil, who is also married and has six children, abused her position of power to initiate unwelcome sexual advances. He claims that her demands culminated in a troubling incident where she allegedly requested sexual acts within the confines of a vehicle, leading to his serious injuries.

The allegations further allege that Condit was terminated from his position in December after he repeatedly rejected Alvarado-Gil’s advances, citing his back injuries as an excuse. Prior to his dismissal, Condit claims the senator attempted to undermine him by signing a disciplinary letter accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Chad Condit’s lawsuit paints Alvarado-Gil as an erratic and controlling boss. The senator initially appointed Condit as her chief of staff in 2022 after her election while she was a member of the Democratic Party.

Since the filing of the lawsuit, Alvarado-Gil’s attorney has refuted Condit’s claims, labeling them as fabricated and aimed at financial gain. The attorney asserted that they anticipate Alvarado-Gil will be exonerated from these serious allegations.

Notably, Alvarado-Gil recently switched her political affiliation from Democrat to Republican, expressing her discontent with the current direction of the Democratic Party.

Rachel Adams

