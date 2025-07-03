California Woman Claims $30 Million SuperLotto Plus Jackpot

COTATI, California – A California woman has become an instant millionaire after winning a $30 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot. Andrea Willer purchased the winning ticket at a 76 gas station in Cotati on March 5, just off Highway 101.

Willer matched all six winning numbers: 3, 13, 17, 23, 35, and the Mega number 24. The victory was announced by the California Lottery on June 26. Willer chose to receive a lump-sum cash option, which totaled more than $14 million after federal taxes, according to lottery officials.

According to California Lottery policy, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Willer’s deadline to claim her winnings was September 1 of this year. The gas station where she purchased the ticket will receive a $150,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

California Lottery guidelines state that the names of winners are not disclosed until they have been vetted by law enforcement and have officially received their prize payment.

In a related matter, in another recent lottery event, a participant won $30,000 through a 2nd Chance drawing after entering a non-winning ticket. Donald Breck, Jr. expressed his excitement after discovering his win and shared his intention to settle debts and improve his home.

