News
Calistoga Area Faces Evacuations as Fast-Growing Pickett Fire Ignites
Calistoga, California — A rapidly spreading wildfire known as the Pickett Fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The blaze sparked near the 2300 block of Pickett Road, just outside Calistoga city limits, prompting evacuation orders for some Napa County residents.
Authorities from Cal Fire confirmed that air and ground crews are currently battling the fire, which is burning in a sparsely populated, mountainous area on the northern tip of Napa Valley. As of 4:15 p.m., smoke from the fire was also visible in Santa Rosa, approximately 10 miles away.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for zones E120 and E114, located north of Silverado Trail. Additional evacuation warnings were placed for areas E115, E121, and E122, which are to the east of the evacuation zones.
At around 3:45 p.m., a large plume of smoke was detected on AlertCalifornia lookout cameras, and the California Highway Patrol reported visibility of the smoke from Highway 128. There were no immediate reports of road closures in the area.
The region is experiencing high temperatures of 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with southwest winds blowing at about 10 mph. Firefighters from Cal Fire were on the ground tackling the flames.
This fire comes in the wake of the McKinley Fire, which was contained earlier Thursday. The McKinley Fire was reported around 12 p.m. four miles north of Middletown, burning two acres before firefighting efforts quelled it.
The situation continues to develop as emergency services respond. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
