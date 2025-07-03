Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mid-Season Update Unveiled

LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular video game franchise Call of Duty is set to release its mid-season update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone on July 2. This update, known as Season 04 Reloaded, will introduce new maps, game modes, and themed events.

Players can explore the newly reimagined Fringe map and a vibrant Eclipse Strike nightclub setting, both offering diverse gameplay experiences. The update will bring back fan-favorite maps like Liberty Falls and Rebirth Island, but with a new cel-shaded design that enhances their visual appeal.

Activision revealed that the update also includes the launch of new game modes, such as CODtoons, featuring cel-shaded variations of classic maps in a playful atmosphere. Players can expect limited-time events, mini-games in Party Ops, and a fun twist with the Abomination Challenge LTM.

Developers Treyarch have also focused on weapon adjustments to maintain game balance. Key attachments like the Short Barrel and Lightweight Foregrip have been buffed to improve their performance. Players will now also have access to new weapons, such as the Olympia Special and Pickaxe melee weapon, as part of the Beavis and Butt-Head Event.

“We’re looking to create an exciting blend of gameplay while keeping our community engaged and entertained,” said a spokesperson from Treyarch. “Our aim is to ensure every weapon and attachment has a place in the game.”

The mid-season update is highly anticipated as it adds new dimensions to existing gameplay and introduces community challenges, including competitive play in Resurgence Ranked. For those exploring the new content in Zombies mode, the Starting Room LTM adds thrilling new challenges.

Players can gear up and get ready when the update launches on July 2 at 9 AM PT.