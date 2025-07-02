Call of Duty: Mobile Introduces Gundam Collaboration in Season 6 Update

LOS ANGELES, CA — Activision announced that Call of Duty: Mobile will launch its Season 6 update, titled “Gundams Arrive,” on July 2, 2025, at 5 PM PT. This update features a collaboration with the popular Japanese anime franchise Gundam, allowing players to engage with themed content across various game modes.

The highlight of the season is the introduction of a limited-time 4v4 Gundam Team Deathmatch mode. Players can choose operators like Ethan – Freedom Gundam, Reaper – Sazabi Gundam, Proton – v Gundamo, and Deathscythe Gundam. This competitive mode offers a third-person perspective and includes unique abilities and weapons for each Gundam operator.

Combat will occur on a new interstellar space station map, specifically designed for fast-paced mech battles. Players can leverage the mobility features of their Gundams, such as dodging and vertical jet activation, to enhance their gameplay experience.

Alongside Gundam Team Deathmatch, the Survival of the Fittest event will provide players with opportunities to earn exclusive Gundam-themed rewards. Participants can unlock the legendary weapon J358 — Fin Funnel v Gundam, along with camos and emotes like Haro Team. A separate Independence Day-themed event will run from July 4 to July 9, offering holiday-specific rewards.

Additional features in the Season 6 Battle Pass will include free and premium items, such as operator skins and weapon blueprints. Notably, new weapons like the 3-Line Rifle will be available to players. Those opting for the Premium Pass can access content from the entire season, including tactical operator skins and various weapon blueprints.

Activision also confirmed that this season will see returning content from previous seasons, alongside the launch of additional in-game events aimed at rewarding players for their participation. The collaboration with Gundam promises to enhance the gameplay experience for Call of Duty: Mobile fans.