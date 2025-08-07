Entertainment
Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass Details Released Ahead of Launch
LOS ANGELES, CA — Activision has revealed details about the upcoming Season 5 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which will be available starting August 7. The new Battle Pass features over a hundred unlockable items, including weapons, operator skins, and cosmetic items.
The Season 5 Battle Pass will include the PML 5.56 light machine gun and the ABR A1 assault rifle, both of which can be unlocked at the free tiers. Players purchasing the premium Battle Pass, available for $10, will gain instant access to new operator Lawrence Sims from Black Ops Cold War.
In addition to the new weapons, operators in the Battle Pass include cosmetic skins for characters like Stone, Toro, Maya, and more. The premium BlackCell pass, priced at $30, will feature exclusive skins and additional content.
Season 5 promises to expand the game with several new multiplayer maps, one of which is called Runway, set in an airport environment. Players can also look forward to the return of classic maps and new game modes tailored to the seasonal update.
Major changes for Warzone include a special event where players will have the chance to destroy parts of the Stadium, which is reopening in the map. This will offer new gameplay opportunities as well as high-value loot zones.
For fans of Zombies mode, Season 5 introduces a new Zombies map titled Reckoning along with a new elite enemy. Adjustments are being made to the weapon balancing in response to community feedback, targeting lower-usage weapons for improvements.
Activision has ensured that the changes come alongside new security features to enhance the online experience, aiming to reduce cheating. The full details of the patch notes will be released with the launch.
As anticipation builds, players can prepare for the launch at 9 AM PT on August 7 when they will have the chance to experience the new content firsthand.
