They Call Him OG Expected to Break Records at Box Office

HYDERABAD, India — The much-anticipated gangster film, They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, is set to hit theaters on September 25, 2025, with paid premieres scheduled for the night of September 24. Featuring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan, the film has already garnered nearly ₹75 crore in advance bookings worldwide.

Reports indicate that They Call Him OG is experiencing a positive response in pre-sales, not only in India but also abroad. As the release date approaches, it is projected to earn around ₹150 crore globally on its opening day. This would mark it as Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener to date, surpassing the ₹67 crore earned by his previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan stars in the movie as Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade to confront crime boss Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The film also features Priyanka Mohan as Gambheera’s wife, alongside actors Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S.

The film has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is Pawan’s first gangster drama since 2011’s Panjaa. However, the excitement surrounding the release faced a setback when the Telangana High Court suspended a government order allowing a hike in ticket prices for the film’s premiere and subsequent screenings.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar ordered the suspension, which has raised concerns among fans who pre-booked tickets for the premieres. Some social media users expressed disbelief at the decision, pondering whether the shows would still proceed as planned. Tickets for the special shows were initially priced at ₹800, and the ticket price hike for the first ten days was set at ₹100 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes.

Despite the challenges, trade experts remain optimistic that OG will achieve significant box office success, potentially placing it among the all-time top openings in Indian cinema. The next major update on ticket sales and court proceedings will follow the upcoming hearing on October 9.