September 08, 2025, WASHINGTON — As experts express concern over inadequate nutrition training for physicians, proposals aim to address chronic diseases through improved dietary education. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces mounting calls to resign after spreading medical misinformation while pushing for nutritional reforms in medical training.

Despite his controversial stance, Kennedy’s recent directives highlight nutrition education in medical institutions. He told The Wall Street Journal last month, “The chronic disease epidemic is the most urgent and costly health crisis in America today. We can’t afford another decade of delay.” His plan urges medical schools, residencies, and licensing exams to incorporate comprehensive nutrition education.

Nutrition education experts argue that merely updating training requirements will not solve chronic disease rates. Stephen Devries, executive director of the Nonprofit Organization and an adjunct associate professor at Harvard University, emphasizes that changes should arise from the medical community rather than government mandates.

Current statistics reveal medical students receive an average of just 1.2 hours of formal nutrition education annually. “Medical schools talk about nutrition but fail to teach it,” Kennedy remarked. He demands reforms that embed nutrition education throughout medical training stages.

The outdated focus on nutrition training is a long-standing issue in medical education. In 1985, the Food and Nutrition Board recommended that medical students receive 25 to 30 hours of nutrition education, but many institutions still fall short of this standard.

Nate Wood, director of culinary medicine at Yale School of Medicine, warns that a lack of nutrition education affects physicians’ ability to counsel patients on diet and lifestyle. “We jump straight to prescribing medications because it’s easier,” Wood stated. He noted that 90 percent of U.S. healthcare costs relate to chronic illnesses, underscoring the need for preventive care.

Experts like Leah Sarris, a registered dietitian, emphasize the necessity for physicians to refer patients to dietitians. “While doctors need baseline nutrition education, they also need to be able to refer patients to experts in the field,” Sarris said.

Although Kennedy’s plan aims to enhance medical nutrition education, these efforts alone may not address the chronic disease crisis. Experts stress the importance of making nutritious food accessible and affordable. “If people can’t afford healthy food, they won’t improve their health,” Sarris concluded.