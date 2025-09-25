Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities are urged to arrest Yoel Kaplan, the country’s chief rabbi, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to his military service in Israel. A formal case was submitted to Albania’s prosecutor general on September 24, 2025.

Kaplan, an Israeli-American citizen who leads Albania’s small Jewish community, is reportedly active in the Israeli military. He has been photographed in Gaza and Lebanon, and a UK-based rights group, the International Coalition for Justice and Peace (ICJP), submitted a notice alleging his participation in war crimes.

“We have reason to believe that this individual is currently present within Albanian jurisdiction, and that domestic police must urgently investigate and arrest them,” the ICJP stated, confirming that Kaplan is the suspect. The group launched an international legal network in March 2024 to pursue Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Kaplan was deployed with the 98th Division of the Israeli army in Gaza from December 2023 until August 2024. Reports indicated civilian casualties occurred during the division’s operations in the region. Kaplan has openly identified himself as active in military operations.

“I’m very active [in the military] and I think it’s the time to be active because if not in this war, when?” Kaplan stated in a phone interview. He emphasized his belief that Israel’s military actions are necessary for protecting Jewish families globally.

The Albanian government appointed Kaplan as chief rabbi in 2010, drawing some criticism from parts of the Jewish community. He is also known as a member of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which has recently expanded its presence in the Balkans since Kaplan’s arrival.

Under Albanian law, foreign citizens can be prosecuted for crimes committed abroad, including crimes against humanity. As a signatory to the International Criminal Court, Albania is obligated to investigate such allegations.

Kaplan briefly left Albania after the outbreak of conflict in Gaza in October 2023 but returned to the country, asserting his role in the military was a matter of personal duty. Videos showing him leading prayers for soldiers in Gaza have surfaced.

On the day he spoke to the media, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, raising further questions regarding accountability for military actions in Gaza.

Kaplan has not publicly commented on the legal proceedings against him and declined to discuss details of his military experience, stating it is better not to speak about it publicly.