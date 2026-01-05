Callum Turner Tipped to Be Next James Bond as Fiancée Dua Lipa Expresses Excitement

London, England — Callum Turner is reportedly the new favorite to portray James Bond in the 26th installment of the iconic franchise. Sources close to the actor, 35, told The Mail on Sunday that Turner has been sharing the news within his circle, suggesting the role is confirmed for him.

A source commented, ‘He’s been blabbing all over town. Callum is the new Bond, it’s been confirmed. Everyone in his circle is talking about it. It’s the worst-kept secret going.’

If Turner steps into the role, it may also lead to a collaboration with his fiancée, pop star Dua Lipa, who is keen to write the film’s theme song. Lipa, 30, previously penned the song ‘Swan Song’ for the 2019 film ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ and is eager to join the ranks of past Bond theme song writers.

A source added, ‘Dua is over the moon for Callum. She’s been saying she’d love to record the Bond theme.’

Turner, who grew up in a London council estate, was previously a model before gaining fame as Theseus Scamander in the ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ films. His recent work includes a critically acclaimed role in George Clooney‘s 2023 film ‘The Boys In The Boat’ and a part in the Apple TV series ‘Masters Of The Air,’ produced by Spielberg and Hanks.

Turner and Lipa began dating in January 2024, getting engaged in the summer of 2025, although they have yet to announce a wedding date.

The anticipation for Bond 26 has been growing, as it has been four years since the last installment ‘No Time To Die.’ Filming is set to begin this year with a release planned for 2027. Amazon acquired the Bond franchise rights from Eon Productions for $1 billion in February 2025, and Jeff Bezos is personally involved in the project’s development.

Producers are aiming for a fresh take combining the classic elements of Bond with new excitement for a younger audience. Amazon has emphasized the importance of selecting the perfect actor for the lead role, attracting significant attention as Turner rises to the prime candidate.

Current speculation positions Turner ahead of competitors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba for the role.

Dua Lipa declined to comment on the potential collaboration, and both Amazon and Turner were approached for statements.