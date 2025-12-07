Calvert County Hosts Kids Night Out for Busy Parents

LUSBY, Md. — Calvert County Parks and Recreation is hosting Kids Night Out on Friday, Dec. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., offering a much-needed break for parents during the busy holiday season.

The event will be held at the Southern Community Center, located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Children ages 6–11 will enjoy various activities while their parents have some downtime. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be provided for the kids.

Activities planned for the evening include group games, a game room with pop-a-shot basketball, billiards, air hockey, Nintendo Switch gaming, crafts, and more. The cost for participating children is $5, and families must pre-register to attend.

Calvert County offers Kids Night Out and Parents Night Out events throughout the year, usually organized by Parks and Recreation or community organizations. These events allow children to socialize and have fun, while parents connect and enjoy time for themselves.

If the Dec. 19 event doesn’t fit your schedule, families can check the Calvert County Parks and Recreation website for other activities available for registration.