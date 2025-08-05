Calvin Harris Shares Graphic Photos After Welcoming Baby Boy Micah

IBIZA, Spain — DJ Calvin Harris announced the birth of his baby boy, Micah, through a series of intimate photos posted on Instagram. The Scottish musician, who is married to Radio 1 host Vick Hope, celebrated the arrival of their son born on July 20.

In his post, Harris called Hope a ‘superhero’ and expressed gratitude for the new addition to their family. He shared images from their home birth, including a shot of Hope in a birthing pool, and notably, several graphic photos of the placenta, which sparked varied reactions among fans.

While many followers congratulated the couple, the inclusion of the placenta images took some by surprise. The post featured a dehydrated placenta and jars filled with what appeared to be pills made from the organ. Commenters expressed mixed feelings, with some praising the transparency that came with sharing these moments, while others found the images unexpectedly graphic.

Singer Becky Hill commented positively on the photos, saying, ‘Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life!’ Meanwhile, some users remarked, ‘I was NOT prepared for the placenta pic’ and suggested that a warning should have accompanied the images.

The placenta, which nourishes the fetus during pregnancy, can be prepared in various ways post-birth, including encapsulation into vitamin-like pills. Despite claims of postpartum health benefits, health organizations have cautioned about potential contamination if not processed properly.

The arrival of Micah comes after Harris and Hope announced their pregnancy earlier this year. Harris, known for his distinct contributions to the electronic music scene, recently debuted a collaborative single titled ‘Blessings.’

As celebrations continue, Harris shared heartfelt words for his new family dynamic, stating, ‘I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful.’