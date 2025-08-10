Calvin Ridley: Key Fantasy Value Amid Draft Uncertainty

Nashville, TN — Calvin Ridley, the Tennessee Titans‘ wide receiver, is making headlines as he enters his age-30 season. Despite coming off a season in which he achieved over 1,000 receiving yards, Ridley seems to be overlooked in fantasy football draft rooms this summer. Many wonder why this talented player isn’t receiving the respect he deserves.

Ridley has had a strong career. In his last three fully healthy seasons with different teams, he has consistently surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. Even in an offense that ranked poorly in passer rating and interception rate last season, he managed an impressive average of 3.0 PPR points per catch from 2023 to 2024.

Historically, the performance of wide receivers in their 30+ seasons shows that Ridley has a solid chance to make an impact, especially with a rookie quarterback like Cam Ward potentially improving as the season progresses. Last season, it required about 12.75 points to be a top-30 receiver, and on average, four wide receivers in their 30s have reached that benchmark in recent years.

Ridley currently ranks around Travis Hunter, Jaylen Waddle, and Rome Odunze in drafts. These players are seen as long shots to lead their teams in targets and overall production, while Ridley has shown reliability by not missing a game over the past two seasons.

However, there are concerns regarding his role in the Titans’ offense. He was inserted into the slot for a career-high 23.7% of his routes last season, raising questions about the team’s overall depth and strategy with a rookie quarterback. While this trend can offer lay-up targets, a first-year quarterback can often struggle to capitalize on them.

Ridley’s current draft position reflects cautious optimism as he’s seen as a risky pick amidst fears of physical decline and the potential downside of the Titans’ offense. Although he can still be a valuable asset, many fantasy managers are weighing the opportunity cost of choosing him over other emerging players.

Ultimately, while Ridley is yet to be completely disregarded in drafts, his ranking has been influenced by fears surrounding the team’s offensive potential. As the season approaches, fantasy managers will need to decide if the discount on Ridley is worth the investment.