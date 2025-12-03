Sports
Calvin Russell III Decides Against Signing with Syracuse on National Signing Day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell III announced Wednesday morning that he will not sign with Syracuse University on National Signing Day. Russell made the surprise announcement during a ceremony at Miami Northwestern High School in Florida.
“It’s been a hard three or four days,” Russell said. “I’ve been thinking and I won’t be signing today.”
Although he did not provide specific reasons for his decision, his choice comes after a disappointing season for the Orange, who finished with a 3-9 record. Russell, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds, had committed to Syracuse back in July, marking the highest-ranked recruiting commitment for the school in over twenty years.
Prior to his commitment, Russell was viewed as the crown jewel of Syracuse’s 2026 recruiting class, projected to significantly elevate the program’s prospects. However, the team’s poor performance and struggles on the field likely added pressure to his decision.
As players are now often negotiating financial agreements with schools, it remains unclear what factors influenced Russell’s change of heart. The Miami native has also been heavily recruited by the University of Miami, where his mother played basketball.
Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown expressed disappointment but maintained confidence in his program’s recruiting abilities, stating, “I have complete confidence. I’m really good at recruiting. I’m also great at building relationships.”
With Russell’s announcement, four-star wide receiver Amare’ Gough has now emerged as Syracuse’s top player for the 2026 class.
