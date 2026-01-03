Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status

Foxborough, MA – Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is unsure whether Patriots’ second-year quarterback Drake Maye can be a game-changer. Despite Maye’s impressive MVP-caliber season, Newton expressed his doubts during a recent episode of his podcast, 4th&1 with Cam Newton.

“Drake Maye is well and capable, has all of the upside and skill set. But last year, under his player status, a head coach was fired,” Newton remarked. He referenced the firing of the Patriots’ head coach, who was followed by changes to the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who no longer holds a position in the league.

Newton further questioned Maye’s capabilities, saying, “Now insert Mike Vrabel. Now insert a dynamic play-caller in Josh McDaniels. The system is right, so I can’t just sit up here and say Drake Maye is a game-changer right now, because we’ve only had one season of dynamic play.”

This isn’t the first time Newton has expressed skepticism about Maye. While his recent comments didn’t entirely dismiss Maye, they also didn’t elevate him to MVP status as his season suggests. Fans and analysts have mixed feelings about Newton’s statements, with many pointing to Maye’s performance as key to the Patriots’ playoff contention.

Reactions on social media have been varied, with some siding with Newton and others criticizing his views. As the debate continues, the spotlight remains on Maye to prove himself in the coming games.