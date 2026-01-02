Cam Newton Suggests Myles Garrett for NFL MVP Amid Podcast Controversy

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cam Newton recently stirred up discussions on his podcast, Funky Friday, by suggesting Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, deserves to be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season. In an episode that sparked surprise, Newton caught the attention of former NFL player Dan Orlovsky with his bold assertion.

Newton’s comments came during his discussion with Natalie Nunn, a reality TV star known for her role in the Bad Girls Club. She shared her experience interviewing Newton, emphasizing the importance of maintaining control in conversations, especially with podcast hosts who might ask challenging questions.

Nunn described her approach, stating, “I read the room, understood it right from the beginning, and played that game right back.” She reflected on Newton’s questions, labeling some as disrespectful and underlying, which prompted her to respond with confidence. “I didn’t want to answer his questions because they were underlying, disrespectful, sarcastic,” Nunn said.

While discussing the MVP topic, Newton explained the impact Garrett has had on the Browns’ defense this season. “He’s not just a player; he’s a game-changer,” Newton said. “Defensive players can dominate a game just as much as quarterbacks can.”

Listeners were intrigued to hear Nunn’s dynamic exchange with Newton, particularly as she emphasized how her responses were calculated to reveal empowerment over the narrative. She added, “I said the things that a man like him doesn’t want to hear when a woman makes her own money.”

As the episode continued, Nunn also expressed surprise at learning that Newton does not have a Super Bowl ring, leading to a broader conversation about success and recognition in the NFL. “How does it feel to be number two?” she asked, challenging Newton during the exchange.

Despite the playful tension, both Nunn and Newton maintained a level of mutual respect throughout their discussion, pointing out that the competitive nature of interviews mirrors the stakes faced on the field.

As debates around MVP candidates heat up, Newton’s endorsement of Myles Garrett brings fresh attention to the defensive side of the game—underlining that valuable contributions extend beyond quarterbacks.