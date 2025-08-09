Cam Skattebo’s Injury Clouds Preseason Outlook for Giants

East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants are facing uncertainty regarding rookie running back Cam Skattebo‘s availability for the preseason due to a hamstring injury. Skattebo has struggled with this issue, which has limited his participation in training camp.

Before Thursday’s practice, Skattebo was absent from the field. However, he made a noteworthy appearance, suited up and working on the sidelines as his teammates participated in drills. Though not fully engaged, his presence indicates some positive progress.

Skattebo’s performance in training camp has garnered attention, with many praising his skills and potential for the upcoming season. As the Giants prepare to face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the team is hopeful that he can make a return to action soon.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Skattebo has shown impressive stats from his college career, including over 1,700 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season at Arizona State. His ability to handle both rushing and receiving responsibilities makes him a valuable asset to the team’s backfield.

While the Giants also have returning back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who had a commendable rookie season, the addition of Skattebo plans to enhance the running game. The team is eager to develop a dual-threat option in the backfield, which has not been seen since the days of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw.

Skattebo’s rushing effectiveness was marked by his ability to gain yardage after contact. His college stats illustrate his strength, making him a strong candidate to share carries this season. However, the Giants first need him to overcome this injury.

As they prepare for the Bills, the Giants will keep a close eye on Skattebo’s recovery, looking to integrate him into their game plan, emphasizing both rushing and passing capabilities.

Head Coach Brian Daboll aims to set the tone for a strong start this season after two disappointing seasons. The emergence of Skattebo back into the lineup could provide the spark the Giants are looking for.