Cam Spencer Returns to Bench as Ja Morant Rejoins Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Cam Spencer will not start against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night as the Memphis Grizzlies welcome back Ja Morant from an ankle injury. Morant’s return means Spencer will transition to a bench role but is still expected to play significant minutes.

Spencer, a second-year sharpshooter, has averaged 19.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in his last five games. Though he struggled with injuries during his rookie season, he demonstrated his shooting prowess and potential to impact games.

During his first year, Spencer averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over 25 games. However, he has shown marked improvement this season, averaging 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists through 29 games. Spencer has particularly shone in December, posting averages of 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

A standout from his college days at Connecticut, where he played a pivotal role in winning the 2024 national championship, Spencer was drafted 53rd overall by the Detroit Pistons. His draft rights were soon acquired by the Grizzlies, who are now benefiting from his talents.

Spencer’s ability to manage the ball and reduce turnovers has been key for the Grizzlies, especially with their limited roster. In a recent game against the Utah Jazz, he recorded 13 assists while efficiently involving his teammates. This versatility makes him a vital asset for a team struggling in Zach Edey‘s absence.

Despite returning to the bench, Spencer’s role remains crucial, especially as the team aims for continuity with Morant’s return. He has shown he can thrive regardless of his position, and his strong performances have led to a 14-game streak of double-digit scoring. On Friday, he will look to extend it further as the Grizzlies prepare for their next matchup against the Washington Wizards.