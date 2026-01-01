Cam Thomas Returns as Nets Face Timberwolves in High-Stakes Match

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas made a strong return to the court on Saturday night, scoring 30 points after missing 20 games due to a left hamstring strain. The Nets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking a pivotal moment for both Thomas and the team.

Thomas’s return comes as the Nets have found their rhythm, winning four of their last five games. Thomas, 24, provided a late-game spark alongside Michael Porter Jr., who added 27 points and 10 rebounds. The win helped Brooklyn improve to 10-19 on the season.

The Timberwolves, who were led by Anthony Edwards with 28 points, suffered their third consecutive loss, falling to 20-12 overall after a prior defeat to the Denver Nuggets. Five Minnesota players scored in double digits, but their efforts fell short against the resurgent Nets.

In the third quarter, Thomas showcased his scoring prowess, contributing 12 consecutive points for the Nets, including two three-pointers that put Brooklyn ahead 89-82. He finished strong, scoring six of the Nets’ final eight points of the quarter, leading to a 98-86 advantage.

Brooklyn’s defense has also been impressive this month, as they are currently allowing only 103.1 points per game—the lowest in the NBA. Head coach Jordi Fernández emphasized the importance of Thomas adjusting to the team’s evolving style of play. “He needs to balance his scoring with playmaking,” said Fernández. “We want him to create not just for himself but also for others.”

Thomas expressed his eagerness to contribute. “I just want to get back on the court and play,” he said. “It’s good seeing the team playing well, and I just want to be part of it.”

The Timberwolves suffered a blow as guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker exited the previous game with a left foot strain. He won’t be reevaluated for another two weeks. As the season progresses, both teams will be looking to strengthen their standings in the competitive league.