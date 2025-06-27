Cam Whitmore’s Future with Rockets in Question Amid Trade Talks

HOUSTON, Texas — A potential trade involving Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore is brewing, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Sources indicate that Whitmore, 20, has been part of several trade discussions recently, and the circumstances surrounding his future with the team remain uncertain.

The Rockets selected Whitmore with the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after he had a stellar college career at Villanova. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across 51 games. Despite being a promising young talent, Whitmore struggled to secure consistent playing time in a crowded wing rotation as he logged an average of just 16.2 minutes per game.

With the acquisition of superstar Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard entering his second year, Whitmore’s chances of earning a more significant role may become even slimmer.

The Rockets posted a solid record of 52-30 in the regular season; however, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors. This offseason, young teams seeking to develop talent may show interest in Whitmore, who has the potential to blossom in the right environment.

Houston has exercised Whitmore’s club option for $3.5 million for the next season, with an additional team option of $5.5 million for the 2026-27 season. Despite trade discussions, there are reports that neither Whitmore nor his representatives have requested a trade.

ESPN insider Shams Charania acknowledged Whitmore’s value during a segment on ‘Get Up,’ stating, “Cam Whitmore is a young player with talent that has gotten interest around the league.” He added that the Rockets might consider trading him for valuable draft assets or players that can provide immediate help.

Houston’s offseason moves and player acquisitions will ultimately dictate Whitmore’s playing time and future with the franchise. With two wing players set to join the Phoenix Suns, Whitmore could either benefit from increased opportunities or be traded to another team focused on developing young talent.

As anticipation builds around the Rockets’ strategy this summer, Whitmore’s next steps remain a focal point for fans and analysts alike.