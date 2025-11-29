Education
Camboriú’s Proerd Program Graduates Over 600 Children This Year
Camboriú, Brazil – The Educational Program for Drug and Violence Resistance (Proerd) held its third and final educational event of the year on November 27. This initiative, in collaboration with the Camboriú Secretary of Education, successfully trained over 600 children during the event.
Since the beginning of 2025, more than 1,800 children have participated in Proerd, showing significant growth compared to last year’s 1,600 graduates. Mayor Leonel Pavan shared his enthusiasm, stating, “This year, we had nearly two thousand children graduate from Proerd, a number that exceeds last year’s total. We want more kids to take part in this essential program for the youth in our municipality.”
Proerd has been established in Camboriú since its first edition in 1999, a year after its creation in 1998. The program is delivered by trained police officers and works closely with schools and families. Its mission is to guide children and adolescents towards making safe, healthy, and responsible choices.
Recently, Camboriú has been recognized as one of the safest cities in Santa Catarina, a distinction attributed in part to the integrated actions promoted by Proerd. The program not only benefits the community but also plays a crucial role in raising awareness among the youth. Pedro Eduardo contributed to this report.
