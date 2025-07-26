Cameos Shine in Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nearly 30 years after the original hit, Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ now streaming on Netflix. The film reveals the chaotic life of Happy, who struggles after the tragic death of his wife, Virginia, played by Julie Bowen.

In the sequel, Happy’s life has taken a downward turn since his golf triumphs. Following a series of personal setbacks, including a battle with alcoholism and the loss of his grandma’s house, Happy aims to reclaim his former glory to fund his daughter Vienna’s enrollment in a prestigious ballet school.

Notably, the film is packed with memorable cameos from comedy legends, athletes, and entertainers. Sandler’s longtime collaborator, Steve Buscemi, plays an eccentric neighbor, while Travis Kelce demonstrates his comedic timing in a brief role as a waiter at a posh dinner for golfing legends.

The golf world is in full attendance, with cameos from icons like Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and current stars including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, bringing added authenticity to the golf-centered narrative.

New faces also join the franchise, including musician Bad Bunny, who plays Happy’s caddie, and Eminem, who provides comic relief in a surprise guest appearance. Director Kyle Newacheck noted, “There was an abundance of, ‘Hey, how can I get in?’ The love for this movie is unequivocal.”

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ rekindles the energy of its predecessor while focusing on themes of redemption and perseverance. As Happy navigates new challenges, the film remains a love letter to fans familiar with his antics. With a blend of nostalgia and fresh comedic moments, it’s a sequel that not only entertains but also honors the legacy of the original.