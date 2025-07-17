Cameron Boozer and Jane Hedengren Win Gatorade Player of the Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cameron Boozer of Duke University and Jane Hedengren of Brigham Young University (BYU) were honored as the 2024-25 Gatorade Best Male and Best Female Players of the Year at the 2025 ESPY Awards. The ceremony took place during a star-studded event where Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Matthew Stafford presented the prestigious awards.

Boozer, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, led his team to a 30-3 record, showcasing his skills with an average of 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this past season. His performance also helped secure a fourth consecutive Class 7A state championship for his team. Boozer is well known for his leadership on and off the court and has already made a significant impact in his community.

Meanwhile, Hedengren, a standout from Timpview High School in Utah, made history by becoming only the third female athlete to win Gatorade National Player of the Year honors in both cross country and track & field. She earned the Best Female Player of the Year title after breaking multiple national records this year, including the mile, 2-mile, and the 5,000-meter events. Hedengren will be competing at BYU starting in the fall.

Gatorade Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin praised both athletes for their accomplishments. “We’re proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year’s group,” he stated. “Cameron and Jane are paving the way for the future of sports.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year announcement concludes a week-long celebration in Los Angeles, recognizing the achievements of top high school athletes across a variety of sports. The event included interactive experiences with professional athletes and educational workshops on sports science. Throughout this immersive week, Boozer and Hedengren participated in personalized testing at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to learn about hydration and fueling needs.

Boozer and Hedengren now join a prestigious alumni list with other previous winners, including Jayson Tatum, Candace Parker, and Ava Brown, as they move forward in their athletic careers.