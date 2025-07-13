Sports
Cameron Brink’s Return to Sparks Approaches as Coach Shares Optimism
LOS ANGELES, CA — After missing nearly a year of action, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink may return to the court by the end of July. Brink last played in a WNBA game on June 18, 2024, during her rookie season, before injuries sidelined her.
On Saturday morning, Brink participated in a personal five-on-five practice to continue her preparation. Following the session, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts expressed her optimism about Brink’s imminent return. “We’re hopeful she’ll be back by the end of this month,” Roberts told John W. Davis of the LB Press Telegram.
Despite the encouraging news, Roberts cautioned that Brink might not be at full capacity right away, considering she has missed a significant amount of time. Brink has played only 15 games in her WNBA career due to this injury. “It’s all going to take time. We all need to have patience with that; she’s been out for 15 months. It’s hard to just jump in and hit the ground running where you left,” Roberts said.
The upcoming WNBA All-Star break gives Brink additional time to recover and get ready for her return. The Sparks have six regular-season games left in July, which provides Brink with an opportunity to fit into the coach’s projected timeline.
Brink, the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been a vital missing link for the Sparks, who are currently in a rebuilding phase. As a rookie, she showcased her potential as an elite defender, averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, in addition to scoring a season-high 21 points in a game against the Dallas Wings.
Brink has expressed gratitude for the organization’s support during her recovery process. “I’m thankful that I’m not getting any pressure from the organization. The Sparks are doing a really good job of just supporting me fully through this process,” she said.
The return of Brink would be a significant boost to the Sparks, who have faced challenges with player absences this season, including the recent waiving of players like Odyssey Sims and Mercedes Russell. If Brink can return to the starting lineup, it could enhance the team’s size and defensive capabilities as they look toward the second half of the season.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender