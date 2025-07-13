Cameron Brink’s Return to Sparks Approaches as Coach Shares Optimism

LOS ANGELES, CA — After missing nearly a year of action, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink may return to the court by the end of July. Brink last played in a WNBA game on June 18, 2024, during her rookie season, before injuries sidelined her.

On Saturday morning, Brink participated in a personal five-on-five practice to continue her preparation. Following the session, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts expressed her optimism about Brink’s imminent return. “We’re hopeful she’ll be back by the end of this month,” Roberts told John W. Davis of the LB Press Telegram.

Despite the encouraging news, Roberts cautioned that Brink might not be at full capacity right away, considering she has missed a significant amount of time. Brink has played only 15 games in her WNBA career due to this injury. “It’s all going to take time. We all need to have patience with that; she’s been out for 15 months. It’s hard to just jump in and hit the ground running where you left,” Roberts said.

The upcoming WNBA All-Star break gives Brink additional time to recover and get ready for her return. The Sparks have six regular-season games left in July, which provides Brink with an opportunity to fit into the coach’s projected timeline.

Brink, the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been a vital missing link for the Sparks, who are currently in a rebuilding phase. As a rookie, she showcased her potential as an elite defender, averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, in addition to scoring a season-high 21 points in a game against the Dallas Wings.

Brink has expressed gratitude for the organization’s support during her recovery process. “I’m thankful that I’m not getting any pressure from the organization. The Sparks are doing a really good job of just supporting me fully through this process,” she said.

The return of Brink would be a significant boost to the Sparks, who have faced challenges with player absences this season, including the recent waiving of players like Odyssey Sims and Mercedes Russell. If Brink can return to the starting lineup, it could enhance the team’s size and defensive capabilities as they look toward the second half of the season.