Cameron Brink Returns to Boost Sparks’ Playoff Hopes

LOS ANGELES, California — After over a year away from the court due to a torn ACL, Cameron Brink, the Los Angeles Sparks‘ No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, made her comeback just in time for the team’s playoff push. Brink last played in July 2024 against the Connecticut Sun, where she suffered her injury shortly before what would have been her Olympic debut with the U.S. 3×3 basketball team.

This month, the Sparks announced Brink was upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” leading up to their game against the New York Liberty and subsequently made her return against the Las Vegas Aces. With a record of 13-15, the Sparks are fighting for a playoff spot, and Brink’s presence is crucial to solidify their defense.

The 2024 season has been challenging for the Sparks, but they added key players during the offseason, including Kelsey Plum from the Aces. In her LA debut, Plum impressed by scoring 37 points and contributing significantly to the team’s offensive game. Brink’s defensive skills complement the talents of Plum and fellow rookie Rickea Jackson, the No. 4 pick in 2024, who has exhibited strong scoring abilities.

Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts, who joined the team recently from Utah, emphasized offense in her coaching philosophy, pushing the Sparks to improve their offensive ranking to fifth in the league. However, Brink’s return provides much-needed defensive prowess to a team striving for consistency.

In a recent game against the Indiana Fever, Brink showcased her shot-blocking skills, recording a career-high five blocks in only 16 minutes of play, all while on a minutes restriction. This performance energized her teammates and contributed to the Sparks’ 100-91 victory.

The Sparks have recently found their rhythm, winning eight of their last ten games after a slow start, and Brink’s return has come at a pivotal moment. Looking ahead, the Sparks hope her presence will fortify their defense, making them more competitive as they approach the end of the regular season.