Cameron Brink Returns to Sparks, Shares Insights from Injury Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cameron Brink is back on the court with the Los Angeles Sparks after 406 days recovering from a torn ACL. The 22-year-old forward shared her experiences during her rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of having hobbies outside of basketball.

Brink, speaking to CBS Sports, said, “It was really important for me to have stuff outside of basketball, especially coming back from an injury. We are not just basketball players; we are not just athletes.” She took this time to see herself as a complete person, not just a player returning from injury.

During her recovery, Brink participated in various activities, including starting her own initiative and modeling for Sports Illustrated. She also explored gaming and participated in a reality TV-style competition. “When you are recovering from an ACL surgery, you have a lot of time to sit down and play video games,” she noted, mentioning her enjoyment playing Fortnite with her fiancé.

Brink made her return to the Sparks in late July, just in time for their playoff push. She felt as though she had never left the court, stating, “When I step out on the court, it doesn’t really feel much different. It felt great. I missed it so much and I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Prior to her injury, Brink had been a standout rookie, averaging 2.3 blocks per game, a figure that would have ranked her second in the league. In her recent game against Dallas, she almost achieved a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts indicated that Brink’s minute restriction could increase, but she faced early foul trouble, limiting her to 14 minutes in a recent loss. “I’ve always struggled with foul trouble but it’s because I’m an aggressive player. I’m still working on it,” Brink explained.

Despite being a sophomore in the league, Brink feels she has the experience of a rookie. “When you sit out for so long you just have an appreciation for stepping out on the court… I’m just genuinely so happy to be out there,” she said.

As the Sparks contend for a playoff spot, Brink’s objective is clear. Currently positioned ninth in the standings at 17-19, the Sparks are just 1 ½ games behind the Seattle Storm for the final playoff position. “We are so close and we are really hitting our stride,” Brink added, expressing hope for the team’s future.