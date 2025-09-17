Cameron Crowe to Launch Memoir Tour This Fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cameron Crowe, the Oscar-winning writer and director famous for his films such as Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire, will embark on a book tour this fall to promote his upcoming memoir, The Uncool. The tour begins on October 2, 2025, after the book’s release on October 28.

The tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., and will include stops in six other cities: Nashville, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, concluding on November 23. Each event is described as an ‘intimate evening of storytelling’ that will feature anecdotes from Crowe’s life and career, along with music that has influenced him.

At each stop, a special guest will join Crowe. Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow will accompany him at the Nashville event, while actress Kate Hudson, who played Penny Lane in Almost Famous, will appear in San Diego. More guest appearances are expected to be announced as the tour dates approach.

‘I’ve always loved telling the stories behind the stories,’ Crowe stated. ‘Introducing friends and loved ones to the unforgettable characters and adventures that inspired my journalism and movies has always been a passion. Now coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Almost Famous and the release of The Uncool, I can’t wait to share those intimate stories and evenings with the audiences who’ve followed my work over the years. It’s not only a privilege, it’ll be a blast.’

Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale on September 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales starting on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time.