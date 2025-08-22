Entertainment
Cameron Diaz Praises Jamie Foxx’s Talent on GOAT Talk Show
London, UK – On August 21, 2025, Cameron Diaz appeared on the GOAT Talk show to promote her upcoming film, Back in Action. The actress, who is known for her impressive career and recent return to the silver screen, was asked to share her thoughts on co-star Jamie Foxx‘s mannerisms. Diaz, who has worked with numerous A-list actors over her career, had nothing but praise for Foxx.
“What I’ve observed with you, with your mannerisms, is that… literally there’s nothing you can’t do,” Diaz said during the segment. She added, “You’re literally the most talented man…in entertainment, period.” Her compliments come amidst her own long-standing reputation in Hollywood, where she has starred alongside icons such as Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Foxx, who first gained fame in comedy with shows like In Living Color and The Jamie Foxx Show, has successfully transitioned to dramatic roles and won an Academy Award. His talents also extend to music, where he has topped the charts and received a Grammy.
In the interview, Foxx reflected on Diaz’s collaborative spirit. “Usually when you’re doing a movie, an actor or an actress shows up, they do their thing, and they leave,” he explained, highlighting Diaz’s proactive approach. “When she got the script, she says, ‘Hold on a second. Get this here, put that there, put that there, let’s do this here’, and I thought…like, ‘wow, that’s amazing’.”
Despite some ups and downs in his personal life, Foxx’s impact on the entertainment industry continues to be significant. He embodies the definition of a multi-talented artist, proving that dedication and talent can lead to success in various fields.
Recent Posts
- Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street on Edge Ahead of Key Earnings
- Shooting Investigation Underway Near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
- New Puzzle Game Excites Word Lovers Worldwide
- Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown
- Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula
- Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks
- Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt
- Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season
- Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer
- New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
- Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’
- Jordan Davis Talks Career and New Album on Will Cain Show
- Yankees Fans Flock for George Costanza Bobblehead Night
- Bestselling Author Shares Healthy Recipes with Millions
- Malik Beasley No Longer Under Federal Gambling Investigation
- East Moline Schools Expand AI Use in Classrooms
- COVID-19 Cases Surge in Maryland as School Year Begins
- Tanzania and Burundi Launch $2.15 Billion Cross-Border Railway Project
- Coco Gauff Parts Ways with Coach Days Before US Open