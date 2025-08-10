Cameron Heyward in Contract Dispute as Steelers Training Camp Progresses

Pittsburgh, PA — All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is not fully participating in training camp as he seeks a restructured contract before the 2025 NFL season begins. The four-time Pro Bowler is in the midst of ongoing discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers regarding his salary amid a changing defensive market.

Heyward, 36, is set to earn $14.75 million this season. However, $13.45 million of that has already been paid through a roster bonus. Reports indicate that Heyward desires a raise, especially after a market reset this offseason that has affected compensation for defensive players.

Despite the lack of recent progress in negotiations, Heyward has been a pivotal part of the Steelers’ defense since he was drafted in 2011. He has accumulated 88.5 career sacks and most recently recorded eight sacks alongside 71 tackles last season.

Heyward’s contract situation has attracted attention, particularly as he has refrained from fully participating in practice. The Steelers and Heyward have previously discussed potential changes to his contract, but no agreement has materialized. This lack of resolution is notable as the NFL season approaches.

In addition to Heyward’s situation, reports have surfaced about other Steelers players looking for better contracts, including kicker Chris Boswell, who is also eyeing a new deal. The Steelers have historically maintained a firm stance on contract negotiations, often refraining from discussions once the season begins.

Heyward’s future remains uncertain, and as the Steelers prepare for their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if a resolution emerges before the season kicks off.