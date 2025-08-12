Cameron Maybin Calls for Mike Trout Trade to Boost Playoff Chances

Los Angeles, CA – Longtime MLB veteran Cameron Maybin recently spoke on the potential of the Los Angeles Angels trading superstar Mike Trout. Maybin suggested that trading Trout could provide the 34-year-old center fielder a chance to win a World Series championship.

Despite being named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and earning 11 AL All-Star selections along with three AL Most Valuable Player awards, Trout has not yet experienced postseason success. He has only participated in three postseason games, all occurring in 2014. Since then, the Angels have not returned to the playoffs, and Trout has remained loyal to the team.

“Give the guy a chance, man. Reward him for his loyalty actually,” Maybin said during an appearance on Foul Territory. “Get him somewhere where he has a chance to win. I mean, at this point, it’s Mike Trout, he’s still special. Get something for him now and allow him to go win. He deserves it.”

Questions have been raised about Trout’s continued commitment to the Halos, especially considering the franchise’s longest postseason drought in MLB history. However, Trout has expressed his desire to win with the Angels. This season, Los Angeles has shown signs of improvement in their AL Wild Card race but currently sits six games behind and has set a goal to reach the postseason by 2026.

Injuries have plagued Trout in recent years, including two surgeries on a torn meniscus in his left knee, limiting him to designated hitter roles. Despite his challenges, he has remained impactful at the plate, hitting 20 home runs this season with a .363 on-base percentage, ranking 10th in the AL.

Trading Trout could allow the Angels to build a more competitive roster while giving Trout the opportunity to fulfill his long-held goal of winning a championship.